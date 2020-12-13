Iranian Nuclear Scientist Awarded Posthumous Military Honor

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday posthumously awarded a military decoration to top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed last month in an assassination on a road outside of Tehran blamed on Israel. The Order of Nasr (which means Victory in Persian) 1st Class, was given to Fakhrizadeh’s family on Sunday, presented by the Iranian military’s chief of staff, Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian state television reported. It is the highest medal awarded in recognition of logistics contribution and support of the troops. In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu singled out Fakhrizadeh as the mastermind of Iran’s quest to create a nuclear weapon during a news conference in which he presented to the public some 5,000 papers detailing Iran’s nuclear program, which had been stolen and removed from the country by Israeli commandos.