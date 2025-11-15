King Abdullah Arrives in Pakistan for High-Level Talks To Expand Bilateral Ties

Jordan’s King Abdullah II began a two-day state visit to Pakistan on Saturday, opening a round of high-level meetings aimed at renewing political and security cooperation between the two countries. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the king and his delegation at Nur Khan Airbase outside Islamabad, where Pakistan Air Force fighters escorted the royal aircraft as it entered national airspace.

Pakistani officials said the visit represents the first trip by a Jordanian monarch in more than two decades. The Foreign Office described relations with Amman as “longstanding and fraternal” and said the latest engagement is intended to chart a more ambitious course covering political, economic, cultural, and security issues.

According to the Foreign Office, King Abdullah will hold separate meetings with the president and the prime minister, followed by broader discussions between the two governments. A ceremony at the presidency is scheduled to award Pakistan’s highest civilian honor to the visiting monarch.

Officials in Islamabad noted that both countries have participated in regional discussions connected to President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace framework, alongside several Arab and Islamic states. Pakistan and Jordan also maintain steady ties through defense channels, including regular exchanges between senior military commanders.

Jordan was among the first states to formally recognize Pakistan in 1948, and officials say the current visit is designed to build on that history. Pakistani data show bilateral trade at just over $46 million last year, with roughly 16,000 Pakistanis living in Jordan.

The king’s trip to Islamabad follows earlier stops in Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia as part of a wider Asian tour.