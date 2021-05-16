Causeway Between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Reopens

The King Fahd Causeway between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will be opened, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The causeway, a 15-mile travel route consisting of bridges and embankments linking the two countries, has been closed for more than two months, due to COVID-19 safety precautions. There are 27 lanes that depart from Saudi Arabia and 36 lanes in the arrival area, according to SPA.

All land, sea and air ports into Saudi Arabia will be opened as of 1 am on Monday, according to the report. Saudi travelers will have to prove that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or that they are recovered from the disease.