Knesset Advances Bill for Politically Appointed Oct. 7 Inquiry

Israel’s Knesset on Monday approved the first reading of legislation to establish a politically appointed commission to investigate the failures surrounding the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre, advancing a proposal opposed by opposition lawmakers who are demanding a different investigative framework.

The bill passed its first reading in Israel’s 120-seat parliament by a vote of 59-0, with no abstentions. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote.

The legislation will now return to the Knesset Constitution Committee for further preparation before its second and third readings, which are expected to take place next week before the Knesset’s scheduled pre-election dissolution on July 17.

Under the proposal, the commission would consist of six members selected by a two-thirds majority of Knesset members. If lawmakers fail to reach that threshold, three commissioners would be appointed by the governing coalition and three by the opposition.

The bill also provides for former hostages or bereaved family members to participate as observers. In addition, the commission’s deliberations would be broadcast publicly.

Authority over the appointment process would ultimately rest with the speaker of parliament, giving the governing coalition control of the process.

Opposition parties have said they will boycott any commission whose members are chosen by politicians.

They have instead advocated for a state commission of inquiry, whose members would be appointed by the president of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has been at odds with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over a range of issues.

The vote followed demonstrations held Thursday in Tel Aviv and other locations across Israel, where thousands marked 1,000 days since the Oct. 7 attack and called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, abducting 251 hostages, and triggering the war in Gaza.