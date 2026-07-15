Knesset Advances Bill Shielding Haredi Draft Evaders From Arrest, Prosecution

Ultra-Orthodox parties secured another legislative victory Tuesday as the Knesset voted 58-54 to advance a bill shielding haredi men who avoid military service from arrest and prosecution, despite opposition from the military, reservists and Knesset legal advisers.

Penalties for failing to enlist would be suspended for ultra-Orthodox men. Tens of thousands of haredi draft evaders would be protected from arrest until late January 2027, with the same protection extended to men who become eligible for military service after the law takes effect.

Criminal proceedings against those already subject to enforcement measures would also be halted under the legislation.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir sharply criticized the proposal Monday, calling it “inconceivable” and saying it was “clearly and unequivocally inconsistent with the IDF’s needs.”

Zamir said the measure amounted to “providing mass exemptions from prosecution.”

An estimated 72,000 ultra-Orthodox men between the ages of 18 and 24 are currently eligible for military service but have not enlisted. Israel’s military has repeatedly said in recent months that it urgently needs 12,000 additional recruits as the country continues to face a multifront conflict.

Military reservists, Knesset legal advisers and much of the Israeli public have fiercely opposed the protections against prosecution for draft evasion.

The vote follows the Knesset’s passage of Basic Law: Torah Study, which formally establishes Torah study as a “fundamental value in the heritage of the Jewish people and in the State of Israel.” This law would, in many cases, provide a legal basis for yeshiva students to avoid compulsory military service.

Ultra-Orthodox, or haredi, coalition parties championed the legislation as a means of legally protecting yeshiva students from conscription and economic penalties.