Knesset Approves Controversial Bill Expanding Justice Minister’s Influence Over Internal Police Investigations

The Knesset voted 43-39 early Thursday to approve legislation that removes investigations of alleged criminal misconduct by police officers from the authority of the State Attorney’s Office and places them under a newly independent Department for Internal Police Investigations (DIPI) within the Justice Ministry.

MK Moshe Saada sponsored the bill, which passed its second and third readings and transfers authority over the selection of the department’s director to the justice minister and establishes a new position within DIPI, filled through a political appointment, with responsibility for resolving disagreements related to investigations.

Under the current system, the Department for Internal Police Investigations (Mahash) operates under the State Attorney’s Office. The new law establishes the department as an independent body within the Justice Ministry with its own budget and transfers powers currently exercised by the attorney general and State Attorney’s Office in Mahash cases to the department’s director.

The legislation replaces the existing appointment process for DIPI’s director with a new system under which a five-person selection body will choose the department’s chief. The justice minister will have the authority to appoint most of the members of that body. Previously, the director was selected through a professional committee operating under the Civil Service Commission.

Mahash will remain subject to the general directives of the attorney general and state attorney, except in cases where those directives grant authority to an official outside the department

Critics of the measure, including Justice Ministry officials, the legal adviser to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, and opposition lawmakers, have argued that the overhaul of the department’s governance structure and the additional authority granted to the justice minister could reduce DIPI’s institutional autonomy and inject political influence into investigations involving police officers.

Saada described the measure as a reform of Israel’s law enforcement system, saying it would restore public confidence in the justice system.

The bill’s explanatory notes cite reports by the state comptroller, the Public Defender’s Office, and a government team whose findings were published in February 2025. According to the notes, the majority opinion of that team concluded that Mahash’s subordination to the State Attorney’s Office created difficulties and recommended establishing the department as an independent body.