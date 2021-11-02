Knesset Begins 2021-22 Budget Debate Needed to Prevent Government’s Fall

The Knesset on Tuesday began a debate of the 2021 and 2022 budget, that is expected to end with voting by Friday morning. It will be the first state budget in three years. Failure to pass a budget by November 14 will lead to the automatic dissolution of the government and new elections.

Some 33 hours are scheduled for debate on the budget, which will include discussion of some 600 objections to items in the budget.

The previous government fell after then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blocked the passing of a new budget, which critics say was to prevent Blue and White party head Benny Gantz from assuming the position under their rotation deal.

The government coalition currently has 61 seats in the 120-memebr body, meaning that every lawmaker must support the budget bill in order to get it passed.