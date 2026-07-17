Knesset Dissolves, Setting October Election After Flurry of Final Legislation  

Israel’s Knesset voted overnight Thursday to dissolve itself, clearing the way for parliamentary elections on Oct. 27, after lawmakers approved a series of high-profile measures on military service, judicial reform and media regulation before ending the current legislative session.

Until a new government is formed, the current administration will remain in office in a caretaker capacity, with its authority generally limited to routine government business.

Attention now shifts to the election campaign, as political parties prepare candidate lists, negotiate alliances and begin nationwide efforts to win seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Before voting to dissolve parliament, lawmakers passed several pieces of legislation touching on some of Israel’s most closely watched domestic issues.

Among them was a temporary measure extending mandatory military service from 30 months to 32 months. The legislation is intended to help the Israel Defense Forces meet operational requirements and address continuing security needs.

At the same time, the Knesset approved bills that may increase exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox community from military service. One measure establishes Torah study as one of Israel’s Basic Laws. Lawmakers also approved legislation to halt the arrest of haredi draft evaders.

The legislative package also included a measure allowing gender-segregated academic programs for advanced degrees.

In addition, lawmakers approved changes to the country’s communications regulatory framework and passed legislation separating the responsibilities currently held by the attorney general.