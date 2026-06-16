Knesset House Committee Advances Immunity for Likud Lawmaker Tally Gotliv in Shin Bet Disclosure Case   

The Knesset House Committee on Monday recommended granting procedural immunity to Likud lawmaker Tally Gotliv, giving the coalition a first victory in its effort to keep a criminal case against her out of court. The 11 to 3 vote does not settle the matter. The recommendation must still go to the full Knesset, where lawmakers will decide whether Gotliv should be protected from prosecution over allegations that she revealed classified information connected to a serving Shin Bet employee, a case that has become a wider fight over parliamentary privilege, security secrecy, and the attorney general’s authority.

The case has drawn attention not only because of the allegation itself, but because of what it exposes about the limits of parliamentary immunity in Israel. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara approved an indictment against Gotliv in May over the alleged disclosure and publication of confidential information under the Shin Bet law. According to the indictment, the material published by Gotliv identified the partner of anti-government protest figure Shikma Bressler as a Shin Bet employee and linked him to claims surrounding the October 7 attacks. Israeli security officials have rejected those claims, and prosecutors argue that the publication was not a passing remark made in the heat of parliamentary debate, but a repeated and deliberate act.

Gotliv has framed the case very differently. She has argued that she acted as an elected lawmaker engaged in a public fight over what she describes as unanswered questions from October 7 and the conduct of state institutions. Her request for immunity relies on the claim that her actions were connected to her role as a member of Knesset, and that a criminal proceeding against her would harm her ability to represent her voters. That position has turned the hearing into a test case for the coalition’s wider argument that lawmakers must be able to confront legal and security bodies without fear of prosecution.

The legal framework, however, is narrower than the political debate around it. The immunity route available to Gotliv is limited. Israeli law allows a lawmaker who has received a draft indictment from the attorney general to ask the Knesset to block the case from being filed while the current parliament remains in office. It is a procedural protection, not a determination that the allegations are unfounded.

Substantive immunity is broader in another sense, because it applies to acts or statements made in the course of parliamentary work and can survive the end of a lawmaker’s term. The question before the Knesset now is whether Gotliv’s case falls within those protections, or whether the indictment should proceed to court.

A legal memorandum prepared for committee members emphasized that immunity hearings are quasi-judicial proceedings. Committee members are expected to hear both the lawmaker requesting immunity and the attorney general, consider the legal grounds set out in the statute, and decide on the merits rather than along ordinary party lines. In practice, Monday’s vote followed a sharply political pattern. Coalition lawmakers backed Gotliv, while opposition members voted against granting immunity.

Critics of the committee decision argue that the case goes beyond political speech. The Shin Bet employee’s lawyer and the Movement for Quality Government both urged the committee to reject Gotliv’s request, arguing that the alleged publications were planned, repeated, and outside the natural risks of parliamentary activity.

For opponents of the move, the concern is that the Knesset would set a precedent whereby political backing can stop a security-related indictment before it reaches a judge. The next vote will take place in the plenum, where the coalition must decide whether to complete the immunity process or leave Gotliv to contest the indictment in court.

If the Knesset approves immunity, the indictment will not proceed during the current Knesset’s term unless circumstances change. If the plenum rejects it, the attorney general will be able to file the indictment in court, and Gotliv will face the case as a criminal defendant rather than only as a lawmaker fighting a political battle.