Knesset Passes Law to Revoke Terrorists’ Israeli Citizenship
Israeli settlers, students at the Homesh Yeshiva (religious school), Yeshiva students gather in a tent at the former settlement of Homesh, west of the West Bank city of Nablus, on December 30, 2021. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
02/15/2023

A bill that would revoke the Israeli citizenship or permanent residence of a convicted terrorist who received a stipend from the Palestinian Authority passed its second and third readings in Israel’s Knesset on Wednesday and became a law. The legislation had bipartisan support, passing by a vote of 94-10.

Such funding of a convicted terrorist by the PA is known as “pay for slay.”

The law, an amendment to Israel’s 1952 Citizenship Law, applies even to people who do not have a second citizenship, if they have a permanent residence status in an area outside of Israel, such as the PA or Gaza. It does not similarly apply to Israelis who commit attacks against Palestinians since they do not receive PA funding.

Revocation of citizenship and residency must come at the request of the interior minister, in consultation with an advisory committee. The justice minister must approve the move as well.

Also on Wednesday, a bill that would repeal part of the Disengagement Law of 2005 passed a preliminary vote, 62 to 36, in the Knesset. The legislation would allow for the rebuilding of the four evacuated northern West Bank settlements of Homesh, Sa-Nur, Kadim and Ganim. If it passes, the legislation would legalize a yeshiva that has been operating illegally in Homesh.

