Knesset Passes Torah Study Basic Law in First Reading, Raising Draft Exemption Concerns

Israel’s Knesset gave preliminary approval on Wednesday to the proposed Torah study Basic Law, moving forward legislation that would enshrine Torah study as a constitutional principle.

The measure, introduced by Knesset members Moshe Gafni, Yaakov Asher and Yitzhak Pindrus, cleared its first reading by a 63-53 vote.

If ultimately enacted, the bill would designate Torah study as a “fundamental value.” Its sponsors say the measure is intended to place Torah study on equal constitutional footing with other foundational principles, while legal experts have warned it could be invoked to justify exemptions from military service.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in the debate and voted in favor of the proposal. Four coalition lawmakers opposed the bill: Yuli Edelstein, Dan Illouz, Sharren Haskel and Moshe Solomon.

Legal experts also cautioned that, should the rights of Torah students and military personnel conflict, the legislation could give constitutional priority to Torah study.

Opposition leaders quickly denounced the vote.

Together chairman Naftali Bennett said, “Immediately after the new government is formed, we will repeal the Basic Law of Torah Humiliation. The law will disappear, but the mark of shame on the miserable Knesset members who supported it will remain.”

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot said, “The attempt to turn draft evasion into a Basic Law is a direct blow to our national backbone. At a time when the burden on those who serve is reaching record levels and the price they pay is unbearable, the coalition is choosing to create a bypass route for draft evasion.”

Backers of the legislation said it is designed to restore Torah study to what they consider its proper standing in the Jewish state.

Addressing the plenum, Yitzhak Pindrus said Torah study ranks above military service as the state’s highest value.

Gafni said, “In recent years there has been a degradation in the honor of the Torah. Therefore, under the instruction of the leading Torah sages, I decided to bring this Basic Law to restore the honor of the Torah, which has sustained the Jewish people for thousands of years and distinguishes us from all other nations.”

United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf said the proposal was intended “to recognize the Torah of Israel that was given at Mount Sinai,” adding that Torah students should not be treated “as though he were a thief.”