Knesset Quarantine Party Expands

Four Israeli legislators are now in quarantine after Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, the first Israeli government minister born in Ethiopia, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The expanded isolation list includes three members of the Blue and White party and Yamina member of Knesset Ayelet Shaked. Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir and MK Tehila Friedman announced Monday that they were entering lockdown. Shaked and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn were already in quarantine. Tamano-Shata is the third government official with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis this summer. The other policymakers include the Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz and MK Samy Abu Shahadeh of the Joint List party.