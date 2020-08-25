Donate
Light Theme
Log In
News Updates
Knesset
Israel
coronavirus
Parliament
COVID-19
lockdown
quarantine

Knesset Quarantine Party Expands

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2020

Four Israeli legislators are now in quarantine after Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, the first Israeli government minister born in Ethiopia, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The expanded isolation list includes three members of the Blue and White party and Yamina member of Knesset Ayelet Shaked. Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir and MK Tehila Friedman announced Monday that they were entering lockdown. Shaked and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn were already in quarantine. Tamano-Shata is the third government official with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis this summer. The other policymakers include the Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz and MK Samy Abu Shahadeh of the Joint List party.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.