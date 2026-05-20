Knesset Set for Preliminary Dissolution Vote Amid Hareidi Draft Exemption Dispute

A preliminary vote on dissolving the Knesset is scheduled for Wednesday after coalition parties failed to reach an agreement on legislation formalizing military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Israelis.

If the bill passes, Israel could head to elections earlier than expected, since elections must be held within five months of the Knesset’s dissolution. The move would only slightly advance the timetable, however, because the legal deadline for elections was already set for October 27. Hareidi parties have said they prefer elections to be held in early September.

Following the preliminary reading, the bill would need to move to committee before returning to the plenum for three additional readings. All legislation was removed from the Knesset plenum agenda on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the expected vote.

The timeline for completing the dissolution process remains unclear, although the legislation is expected to move quickly through parliament. At the same time, coalition officials are reportedly attempting to slow the process as much as possible, despite assessments that the procedure could technically be completed within 48 hours.

Ynet reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing efforts to advance the draft exemption law in an attempt to convince ultra-Orthodox parties to withdraw their demand for early elections. According to the report, Netanyahu’s goal is to preserve the coalition bloc ahead of a national vote by reaching an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox factions.

Alongside the political negotiations, the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is scheduled to hold another discussion on Wednesday on the draft exemption bill. The committee is also expected to begin deliberations on legislation extending mandatory military service, which the military is seeking to promote. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that failing to extend mandatory service would significantly harm the military’s operational readiness.

At the same time, the legal adviser to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee opposes advancing the extension legislation before passage of what she described as an effective ultra-Orthodox conscription law.