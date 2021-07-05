Knesset to Vote on Family Reunification Law Despite Lacking Votes

Israel’s ruling government coalition was not able to muster enough votes to move controversial legislation that prevents Palestinians who marry Israelis from receiving citizenship and the right to live in Israel out of committee on Monday. The Family Reunification Law, temporary legislation that has been renewed annually since 2003, is set to go to a vote of the full Knesset later on Monday.

The Ra’am and Meretz parties, which are both members of the government coalition, are ideaologically opposed to the law and will not vote to renew it. At the same time, Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu has suggested that all opposition lawmakers vote against the law in order to embarrass the new government that has as a partner an Arab party.

The legislation, which the right wing has said is important for national security, will expire on Tuesday. Last week, Meretz lawmaker Isawi Frej proposed to extend the law for six months while charging a ministerial committee to find a way to relax the law.