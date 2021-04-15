Support Our Future Leaders

Kosher Arabia opens production facility in Dubai
Marcy Grossman, Canadian ambassador to the UAE, and Ilan Sztulman, Israel Consul General, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of Kosher Arabia's new state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. (Courtesy)
News Updates
kosher food
Dubai
Expo 2020
Emirates Airways

Kosher Arabia opens production facility in Dubai

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2021

Kosher Arabia, the kosher food production line for United Arab Emirates’ national carrier Emirates, inaugurated a state-of-the-art catering facility in Dubai.

Kosher Arabia, which dedicated the facility on Monday with a ceremony that included affixing a mezuzah, a Jewish ritual object containing a parchment inscribed with Biblical verses, was set up following the signing of the Abraham Accords in September as a partnership with Emirates Flight Catering, one of the world’s largest catering operations serving more than 100 airlines.

The kosher catering service was set up in anticipation of the opening of Emirates’ opening a Tel Aviv-Dubai route, which was launched in February. Kosher Arabia also has been supplying freshly prepared kosher meals for the massive UAE Expo 2020.

Located in the Dubai World Center, Kosher Arabia produces fresh kosher food for the travel, hotel, restaurant, retail and event market with a capacity of producing over 2000 meals per shift.

Kosher Arabia is certified by the Kashrut Division of the US-based Orthodox Union (OU) which will work in partnership with the South African Union of Orthodox Synagogues (UOS).

“Four years ago, the idea of Kosher Arabia was born, with the aim to serve the best kosher meals onboard the best airline in the world. This proposition has now come to life. Seeing the facility officially open for operations, I couldn’t be prouder of my association with Emirates Flight Catering and the great Emirate of Dubai,” Ross Kriel, CEO of  Kosher Arabia’s parent company CCL Holdings, said in a statement.

