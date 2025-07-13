Kosher Restaurant in Athens Vandalized With Graffiti: ‘No Zionist Is Safe Here’

A kosher eatery was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti on Saturday night in Athens, an incident symptomatic of rising antisemitism in Athens and across Europe.

At 10pm on Saturday, a group of six individuals arrived at a newly opened kosher eatery called King David Burger. They spray-painted offensive graffiti, including the phrases “No Zionist is safe here” and “Smash Zionism, fascism, colonialism,” while also hurling fliers at the diners. The restaurant reported that the police quickly apprehended the suspect responsible for the vandalism, and all the perpetrators were arrested. Despite the attack, the restaurant continued operations the following day.

The attack at King David Burger follows a disturbing pattern of antisemitic incidents in Athens. Last month, an Israeli tourist, Meidad Hozeh, was attacked for speaking Hebrew in public. The 35-year-old tourist was walking to a gym when a passerby overheard him using a Hebrew voice command on Google Maps.

The man immediately began shouting at Hozeh, who was then set upon by a mob. Despite fleeing into a nearby restaurant and locking himself in the bathroom, the attackers continued to threaten him. The police, who took 20 minutes to arrive, initially handcuffed Hozeh after one of the assailants filed a complaint against him. It was only after video evidence emerged that Hozeh was recognized as the victim and released. Reflecting on the attack, he said, “Nobody helped me.”

Both incidents highlight growing tensions in Athens, where antisemitic sentiments have been rising. Greek authorities are under increasing pressure to ensure the safety of tourists and residents from hate-motivated violence.