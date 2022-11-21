Kurdish Retaliatory Attack on Turkey Kills at Least 2

Rockets fired from northern Syria into Turkey killed at least two people, and wounded several others. Turkish officials said the attack came from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the People’s Protection Unit, or YPG, according to the Andalou Agency. One of the dead is a child, according to Turkey’s interior minister, The New Arab reported. The air strikes hit a high school and two houses as well as a truck near the border crossing between the Turkish border town of Karkamis and the Syrian town of Jarablus. Turkey considers both groups to be illegal terrorist organizations.

The attack on Monday came a day after Turkey carried out airstrikes against what it said are bases for armed Kurdish groups in northern Syria and Iraq, claiming that they were used as a base for attacks on Turkey, including the explosion at a popular pedestrian mall in downtown Istanbul last weekend that left six dead and dozens wounded. Both groups have denied any connection to the attack.

Turkey has vowed to retaliate and a senior security official said that Turkish jets had again begun started hitting targets in northern Syria, Reuters reported.