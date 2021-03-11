Kushner Book on White House Years Will Focus on Abraham Accords

Former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is planning to write a book about his experiences, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with Kushner’s plans.

The book will focus on his negotiations for normalization deals between Israel and Arab and African nations, known as the Abraham Accords.

It will also discuss the other portfolios he held during his four years in the White House and will “help readers understand what it was like to work in the Trump White House,” according to the report.