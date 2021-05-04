Kushner Torah Scroll Enters Bahrain Synagogue

A Torah scroll presented in September to Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa by former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner was welcomed into the House of Ten Commandments synagogue in the capital, Manama.

The scroll was brought on Monday to the newly renovated synagogue, considered the oldest synagogue in the Arabian Gulf, former Bahraini ambassador to the US, Houda Nonoo, tweeted. It was welcomed by the ambassador and by Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo, president of the local Jewish community.

The Torah had been commissioned by Kushner in honor of King Hamad.