Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kuwait Announces New Government Amid Ongoing Political Crisis
Parliament Building, Kuwait, Sept. 12, 2007. (Khalid Almasoud/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Kuwait
Government
political crisis
Cabinet
reforms

Kuwait Announces New Government Amid Ongoing Political Crisis

The Media Line Staff
04/10/2023

Kuwait has formed its seventh government in three years after the previous one resigned in January, just three months after taking office. The key portfolios of foreign affairs and oil have remained unchanged, while Manaf Abdulaziz al-Hajrey was appointed minister for finance and economic and investment affairs. The new cabinet includes two women, Amani Suleiman Buqammaz in public works and Mai Jazzem al-Baghli in social affairs. The government’s biggest challenge is “to regain the trust of the people,” said Ahmad al-Din, a member of the political bureau of the Kuwaiti Progressive Movement. Social services such as health care and education are decaying due to continuous rifts between elected lawmakers and cabinets put in place by the ruling Al Sabah family. The previous government tendered its resignation when lawmakers were planning to grill ministers over the management of state finances. The constitutional court nullified the results of last year’s legislative elections, in which the opposition won the most seats, in March and reinstated the previous parliament.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.