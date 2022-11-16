Donate
Kuwait Carries Out 7 Death Sentences in Mass Execution
(Pixabay)
The Media Line Staff
11/16/2022

Kuwait carried out the death sentences of seven prisoners in a mass execution on Wednesday. It is the first executions carried out in Kuwait since 2017.  The executions took place at Kuwait’s Central Prison; it is not known what method was used.

The convicts were identified by the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) as four Kuwaitis – one woman and three men, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman.

One of the Kuwaiti men committed two murders and possessed unlicensed firearms and ammunition; a second Kuwaiti man possessed guns and ammunition without permits, drank alcohol in public and drove after drinking, according to KUNA. The other make Kuwaiti was convicted of pre-meditated murder and using unliscenced firearms and ammunition. The female Kuwaiti was executed for an unspecified premeditated crime. They Syrian man took hostages and killed a person; the Pakistani man was convicted of intentional killing and committing adultery and the Ethiopian woman was convicted of intentional killing, according to KUNA.

The European Union said in a statement that the mass execution could have repercussions on a vote scheduled for Thursday on putting Kuwait in the visa-free travel list.

