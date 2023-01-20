Donate
Kuwait Emir Pardons 37 Dissidents in Effort at Reconciliation
Kuwait's national flag. (Pixabay)
Sheikh Nawaf
Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah

Kuwait Emir Pardons 37 Dissidents in Effort at Reconciliation

The Media Line Staff
01/20/2023

The emir of Kuwait pardoned 37 dissidents, including government employees, royals, and dissidents who live outside of the country and who were sentenced to prison terms in absentia. The names of the individuals who have been pardoned have not officially been released.  Emir Sheikh Nawaf’s pardons are seen as a step toward reconciliation with his opponents. Sheik Nawaf has been the country’s ruler since 2020, following the death of his half-brother; he has been working to improve relations with the opposition.

The pardons will “create an atmosphere for working as a team to advance everything that is in the interest of the country and its citizens,” including development and reform plans, Kuwait’s Council of Ministers said in a statement.

The pardons come after a tranche of pardons last year in which 35 dissidents were pardoned or given reduced sentences, leading to the return to the country of some of them.

