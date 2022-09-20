Donate
Kuwait Hosts Conference on Combating Cryptocurrency Finance of Terrorism
News Updates
Kuwait
Gulf States
United States
counterterrorism
bitcoin
cryptocurrency

The Media Line Staff
09/20/2022

A regional workshop on combating the use of virtual currencies to finance terrorist groups opened in Kuwait on Monday and runs through Tuesday. Participants in the two-day workshop are from the member states of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center – the US and the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. They have gathered in Kuwait to enhance their expertise and exchange information on the subject. Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Development Affairs and International Cooperation Hamad Al-Mashaan said in a speech at the workshop’s opening that “there is no doubt that the entire world suffers from terrorist threats and financing operations, which are trying to destabilize the region, damage the political and economic systems and threaten the international peace and security.” Al-Mashaan asserted that Kuwait had been effective in combating terrorism and its financing, in both joint international efforts and through regional meetings.

