Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation Posts Record Profit of $3.3 Billion

The Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC) announced a record-breaking profit of 1.016 billion Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $3.3 billion) for the fiscal year 2022-2023 on Tuesday. According to KNPC CEO Wadha Ahmed Al-Khateeb, this marks an impressive 198% surge from the previous fiscal year, a boost of 675 million dinars.

This significant rise in profit can be attributed mainly to an increase in global oil product prices and improved operational performance, particularly after the country’s environmental fuel project began full operation. Al-Khateeb explained that the project has improved the quality of the company’s products and compliance with international environmental regulations, facilitating entry into new global markets.

In a milestone achievement, KNPC for the first time produced diesel suitable for the European market and cold weather conditions, with the first shipment made in December 2022. The company also began exporting low-sulfur gasoline and aromatic compound products meeting the latest international environmental standards from August, with the first batch of low-sulfur kerosene exported in October 2022.

In March 2022, Kuwait commenced full operation of the environmental fuel project, which entailed an upgrade and expansion of the Mina Abdulla and Mina Al Ahmadi refineries, costing 4.68 billion dinars.