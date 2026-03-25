Kuwait: Network Linked to Hezbollah Arrested for Plotting Assassinations of State Figures

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday the arrest of a network linked to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The network was planning assassinations targeting state figures and leaders and recruiting individuals to carry out these operations, according to the official Kuwait News Agency.

Brigadier General Nasser Bouslaib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, revealed the “thwarting of a terrorist plot and the arrest of a network consisting of five Kuwaiti citizens and one non-Kuwaiti whose citizenship had been revoked.”

Fourteen suspects who fled the country were identified, along with five Kuwaiti citizens, five non-Kuwaiti individuals whose citizenship had been revoked, two Iranians, and two Lebanese nationals. Their affiliation with the banned Hezbollah terrorist organization was confirmed. Bouslaib explained that the network was planning assassinations targeting state figures and leaders and recruiting individuals to carry out these operations.

He added that “the accused confessed to espionage, joining the terrorist organization, their readiness to carry out assigned tasks aimed at assassinating state figures and leaders, harming its supreme interests, and receiving advanced military training outside Kuwait at the hands of members and leaders of the organization.”

The training included the use of weapons and explosives, surveillance methods, and assassination drills “in a manner that embodies a grave betrayal of the country and a blatant violation of the requirements of loyalty and belonging.”

The ministry spokesperson said the suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action and that authorities are continuing to investigate and pursue anyone found to be linked to or cooperating with the cell or other terrorist organizations.

This is not the first cell arrested in Kuwait. On March 16, authorities announced the “dismantling of a terrorist cell linked to Hezbollah, which was planning to carry out activities aimed at destabilizing internal security and recruiting individuals for the organization inside the country.”

The cell included 14 Kuwaiti citizens and two Lebanese nationals. Authorities seized firearms and ammunition, a weapon used in assassination operations, encrypted communication devices operating on the Morse system, drones, flags and images linked to terrorist organizations, maps, narcotics, money, and weapons intended for training purposes.