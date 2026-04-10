Kuwait Reports Drone Strikes as President Trump Criticizes Iran Over Hormuz Access Despite Ceasefire

Kuwait’s foreign ministry reported new strikes on its territory despite the ceasefire with Iran, as President Donald Trump criticized a lack of progress in restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry said drone attacks “targeted some vital Kuwaiti facilities Thursday night,” according to a statement carried by the state-run KUNA news agency. The report raised concerns ahead of talks aimed at ending the Iran conflict, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Saturday.

The developments come as regional infrastructure has also been affected. Saudi Arabia’s state-run Saudi Press Agency, citing an anonymous official, acknowledged a recent attack that damaged the East-West pipeline, a key route used as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump accused Iran of failing to meet commitments related to maritime access. He said Iran was doing a “very poor job” in opening the strait to shipping traffic and added, “this is not the agreement we have.” Responding to Iran’s plans to impose fees on vessels transiting the route, Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday that Iran “better stop now,” indicating that passage should remain free.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the conflict, serving as a critical chokepoint linking Gulf oil producers to global markets. It carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply, and any disruption carries a negative global economic impact.

Tensions surrounding the waterway have persisted throughout the conflict, with Iran restricting transit and Trump warning of massive strikes if access is not restored. The latest reports of attacks and damage to alternative energy routes have added pressure as diplomatic efforts continue.