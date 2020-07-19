Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah is shown in 2009 at the White House in Washington. (Pete Souza/White House)
News Updates
Kuwait
debt
borrowing
coronavirus
oil prices
Standard and Poor
Global Ratings
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah

Kuwait Said Eyeing Major Borrowing Plan to Reduce Debt

The Media Line Staff
07/19/2020

Kuwait is getting set to borrow as much as $16 billion, apparently through the issuance of bonds, by the end of March 2021, which closes out the current fiscal year, according to the Reuters news agency. The plan is part of a debt law making its way through parliament that would allow the Gulf state to borrow as much as $65 billion over the next three decades. On Friday, Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings index reclassified its outlook for Kuwait’s economy from “stable” to “negative,” saying the country’s General Reserve Fund was too low to cover government deficits resulting from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as low oil prices. (Some reports have described the fund as empty.) A day after S&P’s announcement, Kuwait’s 91-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah, was hospitalized for what official statements called “medical examinations.” On Sunday, he underwent unspecified surgery. Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah assumed some of the emir’s official duties on a temporary basis. After the emir was hospitalized, the governor of the country’s central bank issued a statement emphasizing that Kuwait’s dinar currency remained strong and stable.

The plan is part of a debt law making its way through parliament that would allow the Gulf state to borrow as much as $65 billion over the next three decades. On Friday, Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings index reclassified its outlook for Kuwait’s economy from “stable” to “negative,” saying the country’s General Reserve Fund was too low to cover government deficits resulting from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as low oil prices. (Some reports have described the fund as empty.) A day after S&P’s announcement, Kuwait’s 91-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah, was hospitalized for what official statements called “medical examinations.” On Sunday, he underwent unspecified surgery. Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah assumed some of the emir’s official duties on a temporary basis. After the emir was hospitalized, the governor of the country’s central bank issued a statement emphasizing that Kuwait’s dinar currency remained strong and stable.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.