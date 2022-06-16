The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Kuwaiti Opposition Lawmakers Stage Sit-in
Kuwaiti opposition lawmakers gather outside the parliament building in Kuwait City on March 30, 2021. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates

The Media Line Staff
06/16/2022

Some opposition leaders in Kuwait have staged a sit in protest to pressure the country’s crown prince to appoint a new government. More than a dozen of the opposition lawmakers began the sit-in on Tuesday in the parliament complex. The demand comes two months after a caretaker government resigned over disagreements with the parliament over issues including the need to pass fiscal and economic reforms, plans to trim the bloated public sector, and the perception of corruption. Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah accepted the resignation submitted by the government on May 10, ahead of a no-confidence vote. The crown prince has not yet named a replacement prime minister.

The government has not commented on the sit-in. Opposition lawmakers tweeted about the sit-in, saying it is “a peaceful and civilized expression” meant to stop the “political paralysis” and “disruption of the constitution.”

Kuwait has given its National Assembly more influence than parliaments than in other Gulf states overseen by monarchies.

