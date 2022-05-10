The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Accepts Government’s Resignation
Kuwait's Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah takes the oath of office in parliament on Oct. 8, 2020. (Jaber Abdulkhaleg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Kuwait
government resignation

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Accepts Government’s Resignation

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2022

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of the country’s government, more than a month after it was tendered, according to the KUNA state news agency. The crown prince asked the cabinet, led by Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Hamad Al-Sabah, to remain in a caretaker role, according to the report. The government resigned in early April, ahead of a scheduled no-confidence vote in the parliament.

The prime minister, a member of the royal family who put together the current cabinet in December 2021 and who has headed a series of cabinets since late 2019, has faced a strong challenge from opposition parliamentarians over a number of issues. These include the need to pass fiscal and economic reforms, plans to trim the bloated public sector, and the perception of corruption.

The crown prince took over most of the octogenarian emir’s duties late last year. The report did not give a target date for the formation of a new government.

