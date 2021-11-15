Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kuwait’s Emir Accepts Government’s Resignation
Kuwaiti MPs attend a parliament session at the national assembly in Kuwait City, Jan. 5, 2021. (Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Kuwait
emir
government resignation

Kuwait’s Emir Accepts Government’s Resignation

The Media Line Staff
11/15/2021

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has accepted the resignation of the country’s government, the state-run KUNA agency reported. The emir also on Sunday instructed the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah to remain in a caretaker role until a new cabinet can be formed.

The government submitted its resignation to the sheikh on November 8. The government has been in place since March, after the previous government, which like the current one also was headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah, resigned in January. The current government has been feuding with the opposition on issues including corruption and the handing of the coronavirus pandemic. The feuding has led to a delay in passing fiscal reform in the emirate. Members of Kuwait’s elected parliament want to question the prime minister on several issues over which they disagree, including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and corruption. But the parliament has granted the prime minister temporary immunity protecting him against questioning. Political parties are not allowed in Kuwait, but its elected parliament has more power than most Arab countries.

Meanwhile, the emir late on Saturday issued an amnesty decree that pardoned and reduced the sentences of nearly three dozen Kuwaiti dissidents. The royal decree cut the sentences of 11 politicians serving prison terms for storming the country’s parliament amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, as well as pardoning and reducing the sentences of 24 others.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.