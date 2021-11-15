Kuwait’s Emir Accepts Government’s Resignation

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has accepted the resignation of the country’s government, the state-run KUNA agency reported. The emir also on Sunday instructed the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah to remain in a caretaker role until a new cabinet can be formed.

The government submitted its resignation to the sheikh on November 8. The government has been in place since March, after the previous government, which like the current one also was headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah, resigned in January. The current government has been feuding with the opposition on issues including corruption and the handing of the coronavirus pandemic. The feuding has led to a delay in passing fiscal reform in the emirate. Members of Kuwait’s elected parliament want to question the prime minister on several issues over which they disagree, including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and corruption. But the parliament has granted the prime minister temporary immunity protecting him against questioning. Political parties are not allowed in Kuwait, but its elected parliament has more power than most Arab countries.

Meanwhile, the emir late on Saturday issued an amnesty decree that pardoned and reduced the sentences of nearly three dozen Kuwaiti dissidents. The royal decree cut the sentences of 11 politicians serving prison terms for storming the country’s parliament amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, as well as pardoning and reducing the sentences of 24 others.