Lapid, in Concession Call, Congratulates Netanyahu on Election Success

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement issued by his office on Thursday evening that he called Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu and “congratulated him on his victory in the elections.” The statement also said: “The State of Israel is above all political consideration and I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel. I informed the chairman of the opposition that I had instructed all branches of the Prime Minister’s Office to prepare an orderly transfer of power.”

Lapid placed the call after the unofficial final results of the counting of the ballots in Tuesday’s election showed Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc with 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or Parliament. The results will be ratified by the Central Elections Committee next week. Netanyahu’s Likud party finished with 32 seats, while Lapid’s Yesh Atid party won 24 seats.