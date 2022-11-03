Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lapid, in Concession Call, Congratulates Netanyahu on Election Success
(L-R) Israeli Prime Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid and former Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Binyamin Netanyahu. (Creative Commons)
News Updates
Yair Lapid
Binyamin Netanyahu
form government

Lapid, in Concession Call, Congratulates Netanyahu on Election Success

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2022

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement issued by his office on Thursday evening that he called Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu and “congratulated him on his victory in the elections.” The statement also said: “The State of Israel is above all political consideration and I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel. I informed the chairman of the opposition that I had instructed all branches of the Prime Minister’s Office to prepare an orderly transfer of power.”

Lapid placed the call after the unofficial final results of the counting of the ballots in Tuesday’s election showed Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc with 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or Parliament. The results will be ratified by the Central Elections Committee next week. Netanyahu’s Likud party finished with 32 seats, while Lapid’s Yesh Atid party won 24 seats.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.