Lapid, UAE FM Meet on Anniversary of Abraham Accords

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met on Thursday with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They held a private meeting and then an expanded meeting with their teams.

Lapid and Sheikh Abdullah discussed continuing to strengthen ties between Israel and the UAE for the good of regional stability, their nations’ prosperity, and security for all of the region’s people, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. The two also discussed continuing economic development and cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, water and food security. They also emphasized the desire to build ties with additional nations in these areas. Trade between their two countries is expected to reach $2.5 billion by the end of the year.

The men met on the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreement signed in Washington DC between the US, Israel, UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.

“Together, we are changing the face of the Middle East. We are changing it from war to peace, from terrorism to economic cooperation, from a discourse of violence and extremism to a dialogue of tolerance and cultural curiosity,” Lapid said at the start of his meeting with Sheikh Abdullah. “You may know that the Hebrew word Shalom has two meanings – both hello and peace. So, I greet you with shalom, and I wish us all shalom: A blessing of peace.”

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Abdullah visited Yad Vashem with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.

The Foreign Minister wrote in Yad Vashem’s guestbook: “My presence here today reminds us of the lessons that history teaches us and the great responsibility we have to practice tolerance for the sake of building our communities and societies. We must take brave steps to build a bridge of real peace for future generations.”