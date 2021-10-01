Satellite Image Company: Blast in Iran Was Secret Missile Base

Iran acknowledged earlier in the week that a fire broke out in an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps research center west of Tehran, that left two dead and one injured. But on Thursday, ImageSat International (ISI), which is based in Tel Aviv, announced that the site of the fire, which it says broke out after an explosion, was a secret missile base operated by the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group. ISI tweeted before and after photos of the site, which showed serious damage to at least one building.

Iran state television first announced the fire at what it called an IRGC research center, according to Reuters, but did not provide a reason for the damaging fire.