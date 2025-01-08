American authorities have revealed that the suspect behind a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day used generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, to plan the attack. The incident, which police described as a likely suicide, marked the first known case in the US where artificial intelligence was utilized to build an explosive device.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old active-duty Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado Springs, was found dead inside the Cybertruck after it detonated. The explosion, caused by gasoline canisters and fireworks, left seven people with minor injuries. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the FBI confirmed Livelsberger acted alone.

According to police, Livelsberger used ChatGPT to research materials and tactics for the attack, asking questions about explosive targets, legal limits for substances like Tannerite, and the potential effects of certain ammunition. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill called the incident a “concerning moment,” noting, “This is the first incident that I’m aware of on US soil where ChatGPT is utilized to help an individual build a particular device.”

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, stated its commitment to ensuring AI tools are used responsibly. The company explained that its systems provide publicly available information and issue warnings against illegal or harmful activities.

Livelsberger left behind a manifesto on his phone, which included political grievances and opinions on international issues such as the war in Ukraine. While he expressed support for President-elect Donald Trump, he described the attack as a “wake-up call” for a nation he viewed as “terminally ill.”

The case has sparked debate over AI regulation, with critics warning of its potential misuse. Law enforcement emphasized the need to address the challenges posed by emerging technologies in such contexts.