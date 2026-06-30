Latin American Lawmakers Back Isaac Accords, Urge Embassy Relocations to Jerusalem

Legislators from more than a dozen Latin American countries concluded a three-day conference in Buenos Aires on Tuesday by signing an Israel Allies Foundation resolution at the Argentine parliament, reaffirming support for expanding the Isaac Accords, promoting recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and advancing regional cooperation with Israel.

The Latin America Chairmen’s Conference, held June 28–30, was hosted by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) in cooperation with the American Friends of Isaac Accords of the Genesis Prize Foundation. More than 20 lawmakers representing 14 Latin American countries, together with Israel Allies caucus chairs, ambassadors, religious leaders, and political allies, participated in the gathering.

The conference featured keynote remarks from Argentinian President Javier Milei, Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Quirno, Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel Axel Wahnish, and Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro.

Throughout the conference, participants focused on expanding the Isaac Accords, a framework conceived by President Milei and described by organizers as promoting economic cooperation, technological innovation, security collaboration, and prosperity between Israel and Latin America through shared Judeo-Christian values.

President Javier Milei said, “From day one as President, I made the firm determination to place Argentina on the right side of history.” He continued, “Words without actions are just words, and this region has already had too many speeches and too much inaction. Disorganized evil can only be defeated by organized good. What this region decides in the coming years will determine which side of history we end up on. There is no room for neutrality.”

Bolsonaro praised IAF President Josh Reinstein’s work, saying, “For more than twenty years, Josh has dedicated his life to uniting Christians and Jews around a common cause: faith-based diplomacy. Faith-based diplomacy is what has helped nations move their embassies to Jerusalem and stand up against antisemitism.”

Delegates also renewed calls for additional Latin American countries to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital and relocate their embassies there as part of broader participation in the Isaac Accords.

The conference further promoted adoption of the The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism and commitments to legislative action against terrorism and extremism. Organizers said the gathering strengthened coordination among Latin America’s Israel Allies caucuses while expanding parliamentary cooperation with Israel across the region.