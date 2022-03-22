The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Leaders of Egypt, Israel, UAE Hold Unexpected Sharm el-Sheikh Summit
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meet in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, March 22, 2022. (Egyptian Presidential Spokesman)
The Media Line Staff
03/22/2022

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, for a tripartite meeting in Sharm El Sheikh. The Israeli and Emirati leaders arrived on Monday, each one for a previously unannounced meeting with el-Sisi. It is not known if the three leaders met jointly on Monday but they did meet together on Tuesday morning. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders “discussed the ties between the three countries and ways to strengthen them on all levels” while Bassam Radi, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said the discussions centered on “energy, market stability, and food security.”

