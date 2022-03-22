Leaders of Egypt, Israel, UAE Hold Unexpected Sharm el-Sheikh Summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, for a tripartite meeting in Sharm El Sheikh. The Israeli and Emirati leaders arrived on Monday, each one for a previously unannounced meeting with el-Sisi. It is not known if the three leaders met jointly on Monday but they did meet together on Tuesday morning. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders “discussed the ties between the three countries and ways to strengthen them on all levels” while Bassam Radi, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said the discussions centered on “energy, market stability, and food security.”