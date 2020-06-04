Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tourists returning soon. Cyprus’s popular Fig Tree Bay. (visitcyprus.com)
News Updates
Israel
Cyprus
Greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades
tourism
gas pipeline

Leaders of Greece, Cyprus Due in Israel This Month

The Media Line Staff
06/04/2020

The leaders of Greece and Cyprus are slated to make separate visits to Israel this month to discuss renewing the flow of tourists as well as the construction of a gas pipeline in the eastern Mediterranean. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will arrive on June 16, according to reports in the Israeli media, while Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will arrive on June 23. The two nations, both heavily dependent on tourism, have included Israel among the countries invited to resume flights suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of 13 countries whose nationals will be welcomed back to Cyprus starting June 9. (The Republic of Cyprus, which controls the southern half of an island divided since 1974, is offering to refund the vacation costs of any tourist who becomes infected while visiting.) Greece will begin welcoming citizens from 29 counties, including Israelis, starting on June 15. The Jewish state has yet to set a policy of its own for foreign tourists. All three countries have been in discussions over the construction of a pipeline for natural gas, which has been discovered in major quantities beneath the eastern Mediterranean. The proposed pipeline would extend to Europe.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.