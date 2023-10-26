The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Leaders of Hizbullah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad Align Meet To Assess ‘Axis of Resistance’
Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon Hassan Nasrallah (R) meets with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah (2nd L) and Deputy Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Saleh al-Arouri (L) in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 25, 2023. (Hezbollah Press Office/Anadolu/Getty Images)
News Updates
Hizbullah
Hamas
Islamic Jihad
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
axis of resistance

Leaders of Hizbullah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad Align Meet To Assess ‘Axis of Resistance’

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2023

Discussions involve strategies for ‘real victory'

Leaders from Lebanon’s Hizbullah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad convened to discuss strategies for “achieving a real victory for the resistance,” according to a statement released by Hizbullah. The meeting involved Hizbullah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri, and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala. The timing of the meeting was not disclosed.

Hizbullah, part of an Iran-backed regional alliance, has been engaged in daily skirmishes with Israeli forces along the Israeli-Lebanese border since hostilities erupted between Israel and Hamas on October 7. The discussions reportedly included assessments of international positions and steps needed to secure “a real victory for the resistance in Gaza and Palestine,” while also seeking to halt “brutal aggression.”

Hizbullah also revealed that two more of its fighters have been killed, bringing the organization’s total death toll to 40 since October 7.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.