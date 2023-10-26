Leaders of Hizbullah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad Align Meet To Assess ‘Axis of Resistance’

Discussions involve strategies for ‘real victory'

Leaders from Lebanon’s Hizbullah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad convened to discuss strategies for “achieving a real victory for the resistance,” according to a statement released by Hizbullah. The meeting involved Hizbullah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri, and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala. The timing of the meeting was not disclosed.

Hizbullah, part of an Iran-backed regional alliance, has been engaged in daily skirmishes with Israeli forces along the Israeli-Lebanese border since hostilities erupted between Israel and Hamas on October 7. The discussions reportedly included assessments of international positions and steps needed to secure “a real victory for the resistance in Gaza and Palestine,” while also seeking to halt “brutal aggression.”

Hizbullah also revealed that two more of its fighters have been killed, bringing the organization’s total death toll to 40 since October 7.