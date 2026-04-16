Leavitt Says White House To Review Reports of Missing, Dead US Scientists With Access to Classified Material

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration would review reports of multiple US scientists and officials with access to classified information who have gone missing or died since mid-2024 after a question from Peter Doocy of Fox News raised the possibility of a connection among the cases.

“There are now 10 American scientists who have either gone missing or died since mid 2024. They all reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material. Is anybody investigating this to see if these things are connected?” Doocy asked during a briefing.

“I’ve seen the report, Peter. I haven’t spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and we’ll get you an answer. If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government administration would deem work worth looking into. So let me do that for you,” Leavitt responded.

The Daily Mail and Newsweek reported on the issue earlier this month, citing a series of cases involving individuals connected to advanced space, defense, and nuclear research. Newsweek reported that authorities have not established any concrete connection among the cases and that there have been no public allegations of foul play in the death of Michael David Hicks, a longtime NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist who died in July 2023 with no public cause disclosed.

The list of cases includes Frank Maiwald, a NASA JPL principal researcher who died in July 2024; Nuno Loureiro, an MIT professor of nuclear science and fusion who is deceased; and Carl Grillmair, a Caltech/NASA astrophysicist who was shot dead in February 2026.

Several individuals remain unaccounted for. Monica Reza, a NASA JPL/Aerojet Rocketdyne materials processor, disappeared while hiking in California on June 22, 2025. Steven Garcia, a Kansas City National Security Campus contractor, was last seen in August 2025. Anthony Chavez, a former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, was last seen in May 2025, and Melissa Casias, another Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, was last seen in June 2025.

William “Neil” McCasland, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, was last seen leaving his New Mexico home without his phone, wearable devices, or glasses less than two months ago while carrying a pistol, according to a Daily Mail report citing a 911 call from his wife stating it appeared he was trying “not to be found.”

Representative Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican, said he has requested FBI involvement in what he described as “deeply concerning” disappearances, as the cases continue to draw attention.