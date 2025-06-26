Lebanese Army Captures Alleged Islamic State Leader in Counterterrorism Operation

The Lebanese Army announced Tuesday that it had captured a senior Islamic State figure believed to be leading the group’s operations in Lebanon, in what officials described as a major step in the country’s fight against terrorism.

The suspect, identified only by the initials “R.F.” and known by the alias “Qassoura,” was arrested during a series of targeted raids based on intelligence gathering. According to the army, Qassoura assumed leadership of Islamic State’s Lebanon branch following the December 27, 2024 arrest of his predecessor, Abu Said al-Shami, and other top operatives.

Authorities said they recovered weapons, ammunition, and electronic components in his possession, including materials that appeared to be intended for building drones. The army did not disclose the location of the arrest or further operational details.

The announcement follows a deadly suicide bombing at a Christian church in Syria that killed at least 25 people. Syrian officials have blamed the Islamic State group for the attack, which raised renewed concerns about the organization’s regional activity.

While Islamic State’s footprint in Lebanon is relatively limited compared to Syria and Iraq, the group and other extremist factions have periodically engaged in violent confrontations with the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah, especially in the northern and eastern parts of the country near the Syrian border.

The arrest is likely to be seen as a win for Lebanese security forces, who continue to monitor extremist cells operating on both sides of the border.