Lebanese Army Commander Visits Pakistan for Talks on Security and Defense Cooperation

General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, met with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss the evolving regional security environment, defense cooperation, and prospects for strengthening bilateral military ties.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Tuesday, the meeting was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where both sides focused on further strengthening professional military engagement, training cooperation, and institutional ties between the armed forces of the two countries.

Munir reaffirmed the importance of Pakistan’s longstanding and friendly relations with Lebanon and expressed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to expanding defense cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

According to the statement, Haykal praised the professionalism and operational capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces and paid tribute to their contributions toward regional peace, stability, and international peacekeeping missions.

The ISPR stated that “the visit reflects the shared commitment of both countries’ armed forces to further enhance military-to-military cooperation and strengthen bilateral defense relations.”

On June 6, the Lebanese military announced that its commander had departed for Pakistan on an official visit. Haykal was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart.

Tuesday’s meeting at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi marks the first publicly reported engagement of the Lebanese army chief during his visit. However, it remains unclear whether he has also met with Pakistan’s political leadership.

Haykal’s visit to Pakistan comes at a time when Islamabad is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions among the United States, Israel, and Iran.

In recent weeks, the repercussions of the conflict have also reached Lebanon, further complicating the security landscape across the region.