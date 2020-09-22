Lebanese Blast Apparently Hits Hizbullah Arms Cache

Security sources in Lebanon are being cited as saying that a Tuesday afternoon blast in the southern village of Ain Qana was the result of an explosion at a weapons depot used by the Shi’ite Hizbullah militia. There were several injuries in the blast, which one source attributed to a “technical” issue – although earlier reports speculated on a connection to Israeli aircraft or drones seen in the sky shortly before or said that the blast took place at a gas station. The area, which was quickly covered by dense black and gray smoke, was immediately sealed off. Israeli and other intelligence services have long accused Hizbullah of stashing its weapons, including tens of thousands of rockets, in bunkers built beneath villages in southern Lebanon. There was no immediate comment from the Iran-backed group, which has been involved in several border incidents with Israel in recent weeks.