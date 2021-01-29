Lebanese Blowback to Lockdown Turns Violent, 2 Killed

Violent protests against Lebanon’s strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown entered a fourth day in Tripoli on Thursday. Demonstrators are responding to government regulations in force since January 14 that they claim leave many with no source of income.

In recent days, demonstrators have clashed with government forces, leaving hundreds injured. Two protesters reportedly died of their wounds on Thursday after being shot during the melees.

Lebanon’s caretaker government imposed the lockdown following a spike in diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the country that is reported to have brought the nation’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse and left the estimated 50% of the population living under the poverty line in dire straits.