Lebanese Central Bank Head Denies Moving $300M in Public Funds to Swiss Accounts
Banque du Liban Governor Riad Salameh appears on MTV Lebanon's talk show "It's About Time," Jan. 9, 2020. (Screenshot: YouTube/MTV Lebanon)
The Media Line Staff
03/19/2023

Riad Salameh, the governor of the Banque du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, on Friday denied accusations that he transferred more than $300 million in public funds to Swiss bank accounts via his brother’s company. Salameh, who has been running the bank for 30 years, is one of the top Lebanese figures accused of causing the country’s financial crisis. He has denied multiple charges of money laundering, illicit enrichment, and additional crimes.

In a statement released on Friday following a court hearing, Salameh noted that he had submitted documents to the judiciary in Lebanon and abroad with a detailed explanation. He said that the documents prove that no money from the central bank had entered the account of Forry Associates, his brother’s company.

The 72-year-old attended court hearings on Thursday and Friday, during which he was questioned by a Lebanese judge in the presence of European investigators. Salameh reiterated his innocence and maintained that he had no involvement in any wrongdoing.

The allegations against Salameh are part of wider investigations into corruption and mismanagement in Lebanon that have led to the country’s worst financial crisis in decades.

