Lebanese Man Injured in Beirut Port Blast Dies 15 Months Later
Smoke rises above buildings after a massive explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. (Courtesy)
News Updates
Beirut port explosion

Lebanese Man Injured in Beirut Port Blast Dies 15 Months Later

The Media Line Staff
10/28/2021

A Lebanese man who was critically injured in last summer’s explosion at the Beirut port has died. Abbas Mazloum, 45 and a father of five, died on Wednesday, 15 months after the explosion, which left more than 200 people dead and some 6,000 people injured. The Aug. 4, 2020 blast, which was caused by a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port in unsafe conditions, also devastated the capital and left some 300,000 people homeless.

Mazloum had been paralyzed and mostly confined to bed since the explosion. He was working at a restaurant near the port at the time of the explosion, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation has stalled since investigation Judge Tarek Bitar was accused of bias by three former cabinet ministers, who have called for his removal.

