Lebanese Media Debunks Rumors Nasrallah Has COVID-19

Rumors on social media that Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah is sick with the coronavirus have not been verified. Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported Tuesday that Nasrallah has hay fever and pneumonia.

The rumors began circulating after a televised speech on May 25, marking the anniversary in 2000 when Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon, during which Nasrallah frequently coughed so hard that he could barely speak and looked unwell. He reportedly has not been seen in public since, leading to speculation on social media that he had contracted the coronavirus. Some rumors circulating on Monday night went as far as to say that Nasrallah had fallen into a coma or died of COVID-19, the Arab news website Al Bawaba reported.

The Lebanese Al Joumhouria newspaper reported Tuesday that close advisors confirm that Nasrallah’s health is improving and that he is not infected with the coronavirus nor has he been hospitalized. He reportedly is being treated with anti-biotics.The report also noted that Nasrallah has been treated in the past for seasonal allergies.