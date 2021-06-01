Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese Media Debunks Rumors Nasrallah Has COVID-19
Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Hassan Nasrallah
coronavirus

Lebanese Media Debunks Rumors Nasrallah Has COVID-19

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2021

Rumors on social media that Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah is sick with the coronavirus have not been verified. Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported Tuesday that Nasrallah has hay fever and pneumonia.

The rumors began circulating after a televised speech on May 25, marking the anniversary in 2000 when Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon, during which Nasrallah frequently coughed so hard that he could barely speak and looked unwell. He reportedly has not been seen in public since, leading to speculation on social media that he had contracted the coronavirus. Some rumors circulating on Monday night went as far as to say that Nasrallah had fallen into a coma or died of COVID-19, the Arab news website Al Bawaba reported.

The Lebanese Al Joumhouria newspaper reported Tuesday that close advisors confirm that Nasrallah’s health is improving and that he is not infected with the coronavirus nor has he been hospitalized. He reportedly is being treated with anti-biotics.The report also noted that Nasrallah has been treated in the past for seasonal allergies.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.