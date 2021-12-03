Lebanese Minister To Resign Over Rift With Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s information minister, George Kordahi, announced his intention to resign on Friday, weeks after he criticized Saudi Arabia for its war on the Houthis in Yemen, sparking an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies. Kordahi referred to the Saudi-led coalition’s attempt to restore the internationally recognized government in Sanaa and oust the Iran-backed rebels as a futile aggression. Riyadh responded to Kordahi’s criticism by recalling its ambassador from Beirut and banning Lebanese imports. Lebanon, mired in what has been described as the worst economic meltdown in modern history, desperately needs the lost Saudi Arabian business, which brings in about $240 million annually. More than 75% of Lebanon’s population lives in poverty. Many Lebanese expats work in the Gulf – another factor that puts pressure on Beirut to mend its rift with the governments of Gulf states. Kordahi, a Maronite Christian, is affiliated with the right-wing Marada Movement, which has three seats in Lebanon’s 128-seat parliament. He is a veteran journalist and previously hosted the Arabic version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.