Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese lawmaker Nadim Gemayel is sprayed with disinfectant on Tuesday before entering Beirut’s cavernous UNESCO Palace building for a session of parliament. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Lebanon
Parliament
coronavirus
Legislation
Corruption
mismanagement
protesters
sectarian political system

Lebanese MPs Sprayed with Disinfectant for Special Parliamentary Session

The Media Line Staff
04/21/2020

Lebanese lawmakers in facemasks and latext gloves were greeted with thermometers and disinfectant spray as they arrived at Beirut’s UNESCO Palace building on Tuesday for the first meeting of parliament since a coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The seating in the building’s spacious theater will allow for proper social distancing during three days of staggered sessions. The bills on the agenda include legislation aimed at rooting out corruption and mismanagement in the public sector, which led to mass protests that paralyzed the country starting in October. The protests faded with the outbreak of the pandemic, which has led to close to 700 confirmed infections in the country and at least 21 deaths. While the legislators were meeting at the theater, hundreds of protesters snarled the city’s streets in cars, their horns blasting with discontent not only over the mismanagement and corruption, but over the sectarian political system they say is at the root of the problem.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.