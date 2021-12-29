Lebanon Stops Smuggling of 9 Million Captagon Pills to Saudi Arabia
Lebanese security agencies recovered 9 million amphetamine pills that smugglers attempted to take to an unnamed Gulf country. The nine million Captagon pills were discovered in a shipment of plastic oranges at the Beirut port, Lebanese Customs announced on Wednesday. Several people were arrested in connection with the attempted smuggling. No details were provided about who was arrested.
Captagon is manufactured in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, and is exported legally to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Saudi Arabian officials have seized several shipments of millions of Captagon pills from Lebanon and Syria and in April placed a ban on shipments of agricultural products from Lebanon after millions of the pills were hidden in a shipment of pomegranates that arrived at Jeddah port.
