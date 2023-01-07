Lebanese Officials Said Against Hamas Plan to Attack Israel

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is reportedly planning to attack Israel from southern Lebanon, angering Lebanese security officials who have accused the Iranian-backed Hizbullah organization of failing to act to stop it.

The Times of Israel website quotes the Beirut Observer news site as saying that Hamas was planning the attack without the involvement of Hizbullah, which is based in and rules over large swathes of southern Lebanon.

According to the Beirut Observer, Lebanese security officials said that such an operation would pose a danger to their country, which is already wracked by political and economic instability.